US Electoral College Expected to Elect Biden as New President

The 538 delegates of the Electoral College on Monday convene to vote for the new president of the United States, who will be Joe Biden, according to the results of the November 3 elections.

Their meeting will put an end to weeks of uncertainty generated by outgoing President Donald Trump and his followers who deployed various political and legal maneuvers to prevent confirmation of the Democratic candidate's victory.

If the Electoral College confirms Biden as the 46th president of the nation, Congress will meet on January 6 to validate the delegate's decision. Subsequently, Biden will assume the Presidency on January 20.

The electors in the College are selected according to who won the popular vote. Historically, however, the majorities that have been formed in the Electoral College have not coincided with those of the citizens' vote.

This difference opens the possibility for an Electoral College to choose a different candidate from the one who was voted the most in the popular election. This was the case, for example, in the presidential elections of 1824, 1876, 1888, 2000, and 2016.

According to the rule, the number of voters in each state is proportional to the size of its population. In this sense, within the Electoral College, the states contributing with the highest number of votes are California (55), Texas (38), New York (29), Florida (29), Illinois (20), and Pennsylvania (20).

Can’t believe nearly 2 months after this was published in @TVGuide we are still asking if #PresidentTrump will go quietly. US electoral college convenes today to cast votes on behalf of 50 states & DC to choose next President, formally confirming #JoeBiden as President-Elect. pic.twitter.com/mR1KaoeStB — Gillian Joseph (@skygillian) December 14, 2020

Less populous states like Wyoming, Alaska, or North Dakota are represented by a minimum of three delegates.

Over the last decades, the Electoral College system has been strongly criticized because it does not represent the sentiment of the majority in the country and some have requested its elimination to favor a direct election of the president.

According to the results of the 2020 elections, Trump only got 232 electoral votes and Biden obtained 306 votes, which makes him the new president of his country.

Before this time, however, US citizens witnessed plans to nullify the election and undermine Biden's legitimacy with baseless allegations that monumental fraud occurred.

On Friday, the Supreme Court rejected the latest Republican attempt to invalidate the results from Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Georgia.