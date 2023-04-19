US Eavesdrops on UN Secretary Guterres: Washington Post

A leaked document revealed that Antonio Guterres was "not happy" about having to travel to Kiev to meet Ukrainian President Zelensky in early March.

The United States eavesdropped on conversations of the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and other UN officials, according to a report by The Washington Post citing leaked classified intelligence documents the newspaper obtained.

Guterres expressed to UN officials and world leaders his "outrage" over being denied an opportunity to visit Ethiopia's war-torn Tigray region, The Post said, citing four documents.

According to one classified document dated Feb. 17, Guterres wanted to confront Ethiopian UN Representative Taye Atske Selassie Amde as the country's foreign minister, Demeke Mekonnen, sent Guterres a letter rejecting his planned visit to Tigray amid peace negotiations.

Another document revealed that Guterres was "not happy" about having to travel to Kiev to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in early March.

It’s over, bar some more killin’ & killin’



“US doubts Ukraine counteroffensive will yield big gains: leaked document.”



‘WashPost admits audiences have been misled about the course of the war, & what media has been reporting about Ukraine has been lies.’ https://t.co/f00IuMdQfZ — Peter Cronau (@PeterCronau) April 18, 2023

While the document didn't provide a reason for Guterres' unwillingness, The Post cited a UN diplomat as saying weeks of tiring international travels on commercial flights was the cause.

The trove of leaked classified documents, numbering hundreds of pages and resulting in the arrest of a U.S. air national guardsman on charges of disclosing classified national defense information without authorization, has seen the U.S. scramble to assess the damage and restrict access to classified information for certain employees at the Department of Defense.

Other documents recently reported by U.S. media showed the United States has also been spying on allies such as South Korea, Israel and Ukraine.

