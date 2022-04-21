US: Drug Charges Against Former Honduran President Hernandez

The US Department of Justice unsealed charges against former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández (2014-2022), alleging that he engaged in drug trafficking to finance his political rise, Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Director Anne Milgram said.

"Today, the Department of Justice unsealed charges against Juan Orlando Hernández, former president of Honduras, for drug trafficking and weapons possession," Milgram said during a press conference on Thursday.

He added that the indictment alleges that Hernández used government resources to promote his drug trafficking activities and covered up drug trafficking schemes in Honduras.

Hernández allegedly accepted a $1 million bribe from the former leader of Mexico's Sinaloa Cartel, Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán, the official added.

The former president was handed over to the DEA for extradition to the US on Thursday.

A crowd gathered around the Hernán Acosta Mejías airbase to watch the DEA agents take away Hernandez, also known as JOH, whose term ended on January 27.

Hernandez was transferred hours earlier by helicopter from the headquarters of the elite corps of the Honduran National Police, where he had been held since his arrest in mid-February.

The Plenary of magistrates of the Supreme Court of Justice of Honduras signed the ruling that ratified the decision to deport Hernandez last week, adopted by a judge of the first instance on March 16.

On February 14, the US asked Honduras to extradite Hernández, accused of a "violent drug trafficking conspiracy," which led to the entry of half a million kilograms of cocaine into the northern nation.