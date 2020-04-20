US Deports COVID-19 Positive Migrant, Infects 14 in Mexico

In recent weeks, concerns have mounted about the spread of the highly contagious virus through deportation proceedings.

At least 15 migrants from several countries tested positive for coronavirus at a shelter in northern Mexico, Tamaulipas state authorities said Monday, adding a man carrying the virus and deported from Houston, Texas had infected most of the others.

A Mexican man deported at the McAllen-Reynosa border has also tested positive, the Tamaulipas state health department said in a statement.

Guatemala President Alejandro Giammattei said on Sunday a total of 50 migrants deported by the United States to the Central American country had tested positive for coronavirus.

The 15 migrants who have tested positive for coronavirus have been placed in isolation, health officials in Tamaulipas said, adding that they would continue testing the rest of the migrants in the shelter in the border city of Nuevo Laredo, where crime is rampant.

After COVID-19 spread into U.S. territory, Trump’s administration reinforced migration policies under the argument of preventing virus dispersion, despite border closures implemented by receiving countries.

Due to the rapid deportations, the U.S. does not apply health protocols to children before sending them back. Also on flights, minors share space with unchecked adults, increasing their vulnerability to the virus.

As a consequence of this measure, neither the U.S. nor their origin nation offers guarantees to migrant children during the special circumstances due to COVID-19.