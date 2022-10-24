US Democrats Urge Negotiated Settlement of Ukraine Conflict

Democrats urged a change in the U.S. president's strategy regarding the Ukrainian crisis.

30 Democratic members of the U.S. House of Representatives sent a letter to President Joe Biden urging a negotiated solution to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Part of the change in strategy put forward to Biden by the Democrats is pursuing a negotiated solution to the conflict and continued military and economic support for Ukraine.

"We urge you to pair the military and economic support the United States has provided to Ukraine with a proactive diplomatic push, redoubling efforts to seek a realistic framework for a cease-fire," the letter said.

The letter, led by Pramila Jayapal, chairwoman of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, also said that "it is in the interest of Ukraine, the United States and the world to avoid a protracted conflict."

The majority of voters support this call for diplomacy.



Recent @DataProgress polling shows 57% approval of negotiation to end the war, even if it means some compromise with Russia. 59% agree the U.S. has a leading role to play in such negotiations.

Democratic lawmakers also warned that "the alternative to diplomacy is a protracted war, with its attendant certainties and catastrophic and unknowable risks."

Noting Russia's lack of interest in diplomacy and dialogue, State Department spokesman Ned Price said, "At this point, we have heard from Ukrainian partners, repeatedly, that this war will only end through diplomacy and dialogue."

However, earlier this month, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky signed a decree declaring any negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin "impossible."

Since Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine last February 24, the U.S. has supported Ukraine with some 66 billion dollars in military and economic aid.