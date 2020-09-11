US Democrats Lead Vote-By-Mail Registers in Florida

The candidate who wins in this state will receive 29 votes in the electoral college, which ultimately decides the outcome of the presidential elections.

Over 2.2 million voters for the Democratic Party in Florida have so far registered to vote by mail in the upcoming presidential elections, 717,000 more than Republicans who have opted for that mode of voting.

"Democrats have seen significant increases in vote-by-mail in the August primaries and we are prepared to keep our foot on the gas until November," Florida Democratic Party Chair Terrie Rizzo said, recalling that there are 43 days left until the deadline to request registration ends.

The Democratic Party has strongly defended vote-by-mail voting ballots as a way to prevent COVID-19 infections. Initially, President Donald Trump criticized that option, saying that the results could be manipulated. However, due to the problems his candidacy faces, he ended up recommending voting by mail.

Florida is one state that can tilt the electoral result in favor of one or the other candidate. So far, Democratic candidate Joe Biden has a 7.5-point lead over Trump in voting intentions nationwide. In Florida, however, that advantage is reduced to 3.9 points.

On Thursday, Democratic vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris asked Black and Latin communities to vote early, which is another of the options available in Florida.

In 2016, Donald Trump beat Hillary Clinton with 1.2 points in Florida. While the Democratic candidate obtained the highest number of popular votes at a national level, she did not get enough votes in the electoral college.