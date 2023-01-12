US Democrats Call on Biden To Revoke Bolsonaro’s Visa

The request came from 41 Democratic members of the U.S. House of Representatives.

The congressmen on Thursday called on President Joe Biden's administration to revoke any diplomatic visa for former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (2019-2023) through a letter expressing their concern over the recent violent protests in Brasília.

"We must not allow Mr. Bolsonaro or any other former Brazilian officials to seek refuge in the United States to escape justice for any crimes they may have committed while in office," said the U.S. congressional Democrats.

The letter, sent to Biden's White House office, called on the president's administration to support democracy and the rule of law in Brazil, noting the U.S. should offer assistance in the investigation by the Brazilian government if requested.

The congressmen are requesting a reevaluation of Bolsonaro's status in the U.S. in case he is using "an A-1 visa that is reserved for persons on diplomatic or official visits." They seek to determine whether there is a legal basis for his stay and revoke any diplomatic visas held by the former president.

The letter from 41 Democratic members of the U.S. House of Representatives received no immediate comment from the State Department or White House officials.

Bolsonaro entered the U.S. two days before the inauguration of Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on January 1. From Florida, he has said he would return to Brazil earlier than planned for medical reasons.

Last Sunday, a group of the former president's supporters stormed Congress, the Supreme Court, and Brazil's presidential palace. Bolsonaro has denied inciting his supporters to commit such acts.