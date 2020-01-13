US Democratic Candidate Cory Booker Quits Presidential Race

“Our campaign has reached the point where we need more money to scale up and continue building a campaign that can win -- money we don’t have, and money that is harder to raise because I won’t be on the next debate stage and because the urgent business of impeachment will rightly be keeping me in Washington,” he said.

U.S. Senator Cory Booker announced on Monday that he was ending his bid for the Democratic ticket for the 2020 presidential election. The U.S. Senator is the first candidate since Kamala Harris to announce that they were ending their bid for the presidency.

Booker, who had recently bemoaned the increasingly lack of diversity in the Democratic presidential field, was unable to bypass front-runners Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden in the recent polls, despite a making a big push for the candidacy.

In an email to supporters, Booker said that he “got into this race to win” and that his failure to make the debates prevented him from raising raise the money required for victory.

“Our campaign has reached the point where we need more money to scale up and continue building a campaign that can win -- money we don’t have, and money that is harder to raise because I won’t be on the next debate stage and because the urgent business of impeachment will rightly be keeping me in Washington,” he said.

Booker, a New Jersey Democrat, had been talked about as a potential presidential contender for two decades, ever since his underdog campaign for the mayor’s office in Newark, New Jersey, was chronicled in an Academy Award-nominated documentary.

His departure from the race leaves only a few candidates of color among the dozen Democrats still vying to take on U.S. President Donald Trump in November, in what had once been the most historically diverse set of candidates in U.S history.