US Decision Over Splitting Assets Sparks Outcry Among Afghans

President Biden signed an executive order to free US$7 billion out of more than US$9 billion Afghan assets, splitting the money between humanitarian aid for cash-strapped Afghanistan and a fund for 9/11 victims.

Washington's decision on splitting frozen Afghan assets in the United States has sparked an outcry among ordinary Afghans who believe the verdict would exacerbate the already dire humanitarian crisis.

U.S. President Joe Biden signed an executive order on Friday to free US$7 billion out of more than US$9 billion Afghan assets, splitting the money between humanitarian aid for cash-strapped Afghanistan and a fund for 9/11 victims. Massiullah, a shop owner in Kabul, said that Afghans want all of their assets frozen by the United States, not part of it.

"It is immoral, and an act of extortion to seize money of a poor people. In all civilization, it is not allowed to interfere in the internal or financial issues of a country. The owner of those frozen assets are Afghans, the United States has no authority to decide on another nation's fate. Afghan children are suffering from malnutrition," he said.

Massiullah concern was echoed by Abdul Nasir Rishtia, a well-known economic analyst, who said that "a country's foreign exchange reserves bankroll the country's financial system and national currency, (and) the latest U.S. decision over Afghan assets risks triggering the collapse of the Afghan currency and could serve like a death sentence for financial and banking system."

The freeze of Afghan assets has caused a banking crisis. After the change of government in August 2021, the Afghan central bank issued an order to all banks, setting a temporary withdrawal limit of US$200 for one customer every week. The customers still do not have access to their savings.

"The assets belong to Afghanistan, from a legal point of view, the United States has no authority to make decisions on Afghans' assets. It will be the biggest and most irreparable blow to Afghanistan's economy, the move will have a negative impact on the life of the Afghan business community and the private sector as well," Rishtia, chief executive of Afghanistan Steel Mills Union, said.

Hours after the announcement of the order, Mohammad Naeem, a spokesman of the Taliban political office in Qatar, criticized the decision. "Stealing the blocked funds of Afghan nation by the United States and its seizure is indicative of the lowest level of human and moral decay of a country and a nation," Naeem tweeted.