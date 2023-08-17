US: Death Toll From Hawaii Wildfires Rises to 110

"...about 38 percent of the burned area has been searched..."

On Wednesday, Hawaii governor Josh Green stated that the death toll from the Maui wildfires in the U.S. state of Hawaii reached 110.

"Every day we are a little bit more heartbroken because we do have to report that more of our loved ones have been confirmed lost and deceased," said Green at a press conference.

Furthermore, Green also said that about 38 percent of the burned area has been searched.

According to official reports, about 2,000 customers remain without electricity in affected areas on the island.

On Tuesday, Maui Police Chief John Pelletier said that he hopes searchers will have covered 85 to 90 percent of the area by the weekend.

The deadly fires in Hawaii have shown us just how destructive nature can be. At the same time, the US government's various performances in emergency management also show that the wildfire caused such a heavy loss, which is both a natural disaster and a man-made disaster. #usa pic.twitter.com/x09dxLbnMC — Steward Jennings (@StewardJenning3) August 17, 2023

The wildfire, which destroyed the historic town of Lahaina on Maui, is already the deadliest in more than a century in modern U.S. history.

On Wednesday, the White House said in an official statement that U.S. President Joe Biden will travel to Maui on Monday "to meet with first responders, survivors, as well as federal, state, and local officials, in the wake of deadly wildfires on the island."

"I remain committed to delivering everything the people of Hawaii need as they recover from this disaster," said the president on X, formerly known as Twitter.