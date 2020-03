U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday night suspended all travel from European countries except Britain for 30 days due to the ongoing coronavirus break. The new rules will go into effect Friday at midnight.

There are 1,135 confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in the USA, and 38 confirmed fatalities. The World Health Organization identified the recently discovered coronavirus, which causes the disease COVID-19, as a 'pandemic', as the Dow Jones dove 1,500 points on 11 March.