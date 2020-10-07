US-Cuba Docuseries 'The War on Cuba' Premiers Friday

The new four-part docuseries, premiering Friday, will focus on the US blockade's impacts and intervention on all aspects of daily and economic life in Cuba.

Released by Belly of the Beast Cuba and executive produced by filmmaker Oliver Stone and actor-activist Danny Glover, "The War on Cuba" is the latest production of Cuba-based journalist and documentarian Reed Lindsay, former Washington D.C. bureau chief of TeleSur.

Originally slated to be a ten-part series focusing on the Trump administrations’ attacks on culture, sports, energy, travel, healthcare, and other sectors in Cuba, the Belly of the Beast production crew in Havana was forced to change gears with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, interrupting travel and production schedules.

The revised series, narrated and presented by Cuban journalist Liz Oliva and scored by Cuban musicians El Espacio, will now focus on the mechanics of the US blockade, the connection to US policy in Venezuela, the attacks on Cuba’s international medical collaboration, and the role of Cuba in Florida electoral politics.

Told through Oliva’s experience as a young Cuban woman, the series exposed the impacts of US policy on everyday life in Cuba, highlighting the political underpinnings affecting ordinary Cubans from all walks of life.

"The War on Cuba", gives an inside look on the effects of U.S. sanctions on Cuban people. This Friday, we will screen Episode 1, followed by a Q&A with protagonist and journalist, Liz Oliva. The event is co-hosted by @PeoplesForumNYC - https://t.co/d0prIHCvQn pic.twitter.com/kcYhGanxfK — Belly of The Beast (@bellybeastcuba) October 7, 2020