US Could Become New Epicenter of COVID-19 Pandemic, WHO Warns

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump continues to state that the country will “open for business” in around three weeks, by April 12.

The United States could become the global epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, the World Health Organization warned Tuesday.

“We are now seeing a very large acceleration in cases in the U.S. So it does have that potential,” WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris said, adding that infections had greatly increased.

As of Monday, there are more than 52,000 cases reported and over 680 deaths. Over the previous 24 hours, 85 percent of new cases were in Europe and the U.S., and of those, 40 percent were in the North American nation.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump continues to state that the country will “open for business” in around three weeks, by April 12, despite warnings and advice from public health professionals.

"America will, again, and soon, be open for business," Trump said. "Very soon. A lot sooner than three or four months that somebody was suggesting. Lot sooner. We cannot let the cure be worse than the problem itself."

On Tuesday, most public health officials said curtailing the preventive measures now would cause more harm than good. However, Trump continues to resist a national lockdown as other major economies and countries have partaken in the last couple of days.