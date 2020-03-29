US Coronavirus Deaths May Reach 200,000: Dr. Fauci Warns

The country has now become the epicenter of the virus with over 139,000 reported cases and a death toll that topped 2,400 on Sunday.

United States deaths from coronavirus could reach 200,000 with millions of cases, the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci warned Sunday as New York, New Orleans and other major cities pleaded for more medical supplies.

By way of comparison, the common flu has killed between 12,000 and 61,000 U.S. nationals a year since 2010, according to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and in retrospect, the 1918-19 Spanish flu pandemic killed 675,000 in the U.S., according to the CDC.

New York state, the hardest-hit region, reported nearly 60,000 cases and a total of 965 deaths on Sunday, up 237 in the past 24 hours with one person dying in the state every six minutes.

The number of patients hospitalized is slowing, doubling every six days instead of every four, Governor Andrew Cuomo said. While the New York City’s mayor warned that they will need hundreds of more ventilators in a few days and more masks, gowns and other supplies by April 5.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced a new initiative Sunday called an "air bridge" to help bring supplies to New York.

Trump informed that a flight arrived this morning at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport with two million masks and gowns, more than 10 million gloves, and 70,000 thermometers. They are expecting 51 flights with supplies from other countries, though there will be "intercountry things" as well.

Meanwhile, experts warn that other states such as Florida or Louisiana, especially New Orleans, will likely mimic New York’s rapid spread rate.