US Committee Calls Gun CEOs to Mass Shootings' Trials

After the mass shooting in several U.S cities during independence day, the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform called Thursday on the chief executive officer (CEO) of three major gun manufacturers to testify at the upcoming hearing on gun violence.

“Following the Fourth of July shooting in Highland Park, IL, Chair @RepMaloney sent letters to three major gun manufacturers requesting their appearance at an @OversightDems hearing on July 20, 2022,” announced the committee wrote through social media.

Marty Daniel, the CEO of Daniel Defense; Mark Smith, the president and CEO of Smith & Wesson Brands; and Christopher Killoy, the president and CEO of Sturm, Ruger & Co., were the ones summoned by the committee, according to reports.

The upcoming hearing accounts for the second. Last June 8, it was celebrated as the first inquiry to investigate the gun industry, where witnesses of the Uvalde and Buffalo mass shootings that occurred in May shared their experiences. According to a statement made by the committee during the first trial, there had been more than 200 mass shootings in the U.S.

The reports indicated that Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney has called on the CEOs to attend the trial because of financial information given to the committee.

Earlier she requested five gun producers to provide their gross incomes and profit for sales relative to AR-15-style semiautomatic rifles; annual advertising and marketing expenses for these guns; yearly spending on federal and state lobbying, and funding for the National Rifle Association.

She commented on her concerns that gun providers were not taking enough precautions to prevent the potential danger caused by their rifles.