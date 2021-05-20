US Closes 2 Immigration Detention Centers Over Abuse Scandal

These centers are under investigation for being overcrowded and having overall inhumane conditions.

U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Thursday stopped detaining migrants in two immigration detention centers in Georgia and Massachusetts over complaints of abuses against the inmates.

“We will not tolerate the mistreatment of individuals in civil immigration detention centers,” DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said, adding that both centers are under investigation for being overcrowded and having overall inhumane conditions.

Mayorkas ordered U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to end its contract with the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office in Massachusetts and to transfer remaining detainees elsewhere.

"This is an important step to improve all those centers where immigrants who have committed a crime or arrived in the country irregularly await deportation," the official said.

President Biden has wasted no time working to rebuild and strengthen our immigration system. pic.twitter.com/j8XmUAtjUL — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 3, 2021