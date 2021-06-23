    • Live
US Birth Rate Reaches Lowest Figures in Half a Century

Published 23 June 2021
By the second half of 2020 the birth rate had declined in all 50 states as COVID-19 infections surpassed 20 million. 

U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported on Wednesday that the birth rate in all races reached a half-century low in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The number of births declined for all race and Hispanic-origin groups from 2019 to 2020, with declines ranging from 3 percent (Hispanic women) to 8 percent (non-Hispanic Asian women)," the report highlights.

Moreover, "the U.S. general fertility rate also declined 4 percent from 2019 to 2020, the largest percent decline in this [overall] rate in nearly five decades," the CDC said.

By the second half of 2020, the birth rate had declined in all 50 states as COVID-19 infections surpassed 20 million. The news marks a deep setback after 2019 reported the lowest birth rate in the last 32 years. 

by teleSUR/esf-MS
