US Ban on 'Made in Hong Kong' Label Violates Trading Laws: WTO

China hopes the U.S. can respect the WTO ruling, rectify wrongdoings by taking concrete actions, and safeguard the multilateral trading system.

On Wednesday, the World Trade Organization (WTO) ruled that the United States was violating international trading laws by requiring Hong Kong products to be labeled as "Made in China.

The U.S. origin marking requirement has violated the country's obligation under the trade body's rules, said a WTO dispute panel, rejecting Washington's argument that its national security interests allowed for such labeling.

The panel said it did not constitute an "emergency in international relations" and that the U.S. labeling rules discriminated against products made in Hong Kong.

On Aug. 11, 2020, the U.S. required the origin of Hong Kong products exported to the United States should be labeled "Made in China."

Currently, the origin of Hong Kong export products is marked as "Hong Kong" as Hong Kong is a separate member of the WTO and enjoys the special status as a separate customs territory under "one country, two systems." The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government welcomed the ruling.

The ruling has once again confirmed that the U.S. has disregarded international trade rules, attempted to impose discriminatory and unfair requirements unilaterally, unreasonably suppressed Hong Kong products and enterprises, and politicised economic and trade issues, the HKSAR Commerce Secretary Algernon Yau said.

On Thursday, China's Commerce Ministry welcomed the WTO ruling, adding that the Asian nation hopes the United States can respect the WTO ruling, rectify wrongdoings by taking concrete actions, and safeguard the rule-based multilateral trading system.