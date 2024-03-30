    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > World

US Authorizes Transfer of Military Equipment to Israel, TWP Says

  • This week there were discrepancies between Israel and the US. after the U.S. did not use its right of veto in the UNSC.

    This week there were discrepancies between Israel and the US. after the U.S. did not use its right of veto in the UNSC. | Photo: @isaacrrr7

Published 30 March 2024
Opinion

Dead people in the Gaza Strip had reached 32,490, and the number of wounded 74,889.

According to a new information from The Washington Post Journal, United Satet's government 'quite'authorized a new package of million dollars in military equipment like bombs and fighter jets to Israel amid tensions of the Biden Administration and the Zionist government and an UN resolution asking for inmediat ceasefire in Gaza.

RELATED:

Israeli Bombardment Hits 212 Schools in Gaza: UNICEF

The transfer of millions of dollars in military equipment is made despite Washington’s concerns about an anticipated military offensive in southern Gaza that could threaten the lives of hundreds of thousands of Palestinian civilians, the newspaper notes.

The military equipment includes more than 1,800 2,000-pound MK84 bombs-which have been linked to mass casualties throughout the conflict-and 500 500-pound MK82 bombs, officials of the Pentagon and the State Department told the American newspaper that they prefer anonymity because this new transfer was not public.

The media also recalls that Israel has widely used these bombs in Gaza. According to several reports, the Zionist state used them mainly in the bombing of a refugee camp on 31 October last year.

The Washington Post further notes that MK84 bombs can raze city blocks and leave craters in the earth 40 feet wide or wider, and are almost never used by Western armies in densely populated locations due to the risk of civilian casualties.

This week there were discrepancies between Israel and the US. that led Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to cancel the visit of two of his top advisors to Washington after the U.S. did not use its right of veto, but abstained, in the UN Security Council, which first adopted a resolution calling for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

According to data from the Gaza health authorities, the total number of dead in the Gaza Strip had reached 32,490 and the number of wounded 74,889, after almost six months of Zionist offensive in that area, which began on 7 October.

Tags

Gaza Weapons Miitary equipment U. S.

EFE/The Washington Post
by teleSUR/ACJ
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.