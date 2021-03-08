US Authorizes Fully Vaccinated People To Gather Without Masks

According to the CDC a person is "fully vaccinated" 15 days after receiving the last dose, but this category only applies to 9 percent of the U.S. population thus far, which accounts for 31 million people.

The U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that vaccinated citizens could gather with other vaccinated people indoors on Monday. Also, immunized people can meet in a single household other individuals considered at low-risk of getting infected. This, without wearing a mask or social distancing.

According to the CDC, a person is "fully vaccinated" 15 days after receiving the last dose, but this category only applies to 9 percent of the U.S. population thus far. However, the CDC guidance continues advising people to remain at home unless it is indispensable, avoid non-necessary travel, and not refer to restaurants or night activities.

#COVID19 vaccines are an important tool for stopping the pandemic.



As of March 8, more than 60 million people in the US had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Of those, more than 31 million had received two doses.



More data: https://t.co/zYLe3H12re. pic.twitter.com/1Qb2NytV71 — CDC (@CDCgov) March 8, 2021

"Current vaccines against covid-19 are highly effective in protecting vaccinated people from suffering this disease seriously, being hospitalized or dying from covid- 19," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said.

Nonetheless, the organization still advises that vaccinated individuals wear masks, comply with social distancing measures and avoid large crowds, as well as taking a test in case they feel any COVID-19 symptoms.