News > World

US Authorities Detain Undocumented Russian Migrants in Key West

    People gathering at the Southernmost Point marker in Key West, Florida, U.S. | Photo: Twitter/ @WPLGLocal10

Published 5 April 2022 (2 hours 14 minutes ago)
Monroe County Mayor David Rice said they "were well dressed" and came from a chartered ship that had not drifted in a week.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security reported the detention of fifteen undocumented migrants who came from Russia (9), Kazakhstan (4), and Kyrgyzstan (2).

They were arrested shortly after reaching the shores of the Florida Keys aboard a sport fishing boat. They arrived on Sunday afternoon from Cuba and were spotted in a cafe.

The authorities have not specified whether these fifteen immigrants resided in Cuba or they traveled from their countries in an exodus motivated by the Ukraine conflict. 

The head of the Miami sector of the Border Patrol Walter Slosar said these immigrants were detained during an operation through which authorities managed to arrest over 77 migrants.

All of them are in Border Patrol custody and could be deported in the next few days. Monroe County authorities, where Key West is located, are investigating whether these 15 immigrants were part of a group of about 40 Russians.

Sheriff Rick Ramsay is investigating if the rest of them would have dispersed within the community before the police and federal troops arrived.

For his part, Monroe County Mayor David Rice said the Russian migrants "were well dressed" and came from a chartered ship that had not drifted in a week.

EFE - Washington Post
by teleSUR/ JF
