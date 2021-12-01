US Attempts To Sow Discord Between China and Russia Are In Vain

"The 'China threat' and 'Russia threat' theories were created by the United States to maintain its hegemony and fight against the trend of multipolarity," Diplomat Wang recalled.

China’s Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said that the United States should cease its Cold War mindset and hegemony mentality, and any attempt to drive a wedge between China and Russia is futile.

Previously, President Vladimir Putin said Russia would not reduce cooperation with China. In response to his statements, the Chinese diplomacy stated that high-level strategic coordination between both countries is a powerful guarantee for the maintenance of world peace and stability.

This coordination will not be changed due to external factors, Wang said, adding that the "China threat" and "Russia threat" theories were created by the United States to maintain its hegemony and fight against the trend of multipolarity.

A new sign of trust between both countries occurred on Wednesday, when President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory message to the United Russia party on the 20th anniversary of its founding.

He said this party has been working actively to achieve political stability, economic development and improvement of people's well-being, as well as a higher status on the world stage.

Noting that this year marks the 20th anniversary of the establishment of relations between the Chinese Communist Party (CPC) and United Russia, he pointed out the inter-party relationship has played a unique role in implementing the important consensuses between the heads of state of the two countries, consolidating political and strategic mutual trust between China and Russia.

The CPC hopes that the two parties will continue to strengthen institutionalized exchanges and cooperation, and contribute wisdom and strength to lifting China-Russia relations in the new era to higher levels and building a community with a shared future for mankind.