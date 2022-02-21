US Ambassador: Moscow Embassy Is Not Safe

The U.S. ambassador to Moscow noted that the Embassy is no longer a safe place.

On Sunday, John Sullivan, the U.S. ambassador to Russia, stated that because of Russian authorities' restrictions imposed on diplomats, the Moscow Embassy is not a safe place anymore, he claims.

The diplomat disclosed that the lack of personnel had compromised the mission. "If the expulsions by the Russian government continue, it will be very difficult to continue to function safely as an embassy," Sullivan noted.

"My biggest concern is that our infrastructure is aging, and important systems need to be maintained or replaced, and we can't get visas from the Russian government for trained personnel to do the work," the official continued to say.

The U.S. envoy highlighted that there had been ongoing problems, including "elevators, generators, electrical transformers, fuel tanks, and water pumps," which could compromise health and safety issues.

"The US embassy in Moscow has begun to act in a manner that is totally disconnected from reality by scaring people (with phantom threats of terrorist attacks allegedly existing in public places and at transport facilities in Moscow, https://t.co/dcFX0k8U0e — Paul Harzbecker (@PHarzbecker) February 21, 2022

The ambassador underlined that the Embassy staff had been reduced from 1 200 to 150 during the last five years of the diplomatic mission.

"The halls and offices of the embassy are mostly quiet today, unfortunately," decreed Sullivan. "There are entire floors of the embassy that are not occupied – row after row of empty cubicles and long hallways with dark offices on either side."

Resulting from the events in Ukraine in 2014, Russian-U.S. diplomatic relations soured. Since the date, both countries have been immersed in tit-for-tat pressure on each other's embassies, with staff cuts and seizure of diplomatic property.