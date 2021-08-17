    • Live
News > U.S.

US Admits Leaving Weaponry in the Hands of Taliban

    During its 20 years presence in Afghanistan, the U.S. spent $80 million equipping the Afghan National Army and paid the salary of the Afghan personnel.  | Photo: Twitter/ @drnoahross

Published 17 August 2021
Opinion

U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan admitted on Tuesday that a considerable part of the weaponry was left in Afghanistan, in hands of the Taliban.

"We don’t have a complete picture obviously of where every article of defense materials has gone, but certainly a fair amount of it has fallen into the hands of the Taliban," the official said during a press conference at the White House.

During its 20 years presence in Afghanistan, the U.S. spent $80 million equipping the Afghan National Army and paid the salary of the Afghan personnel. 

Moreover, Major General Hank Taylor, an operations chief at the Joint Chiefs of Staff, was left without an answer when asked if the U.S. has taken action to prevent the weapons to end up in the hands of the Taliban. "I don´t have an answer to that question, the official said.

by teleSUR/esf-MS
