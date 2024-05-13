US Activists Reject Arizona's 'Show Me Your Papers' Law

"This type of proposal only legalizes racial profiling and discrimination," LULAC director said.

Human rights defenders in Arizona oppose a new legislative initiative that would give voters the ability to directly approve an anti-migrant law that will grant local authorities the power to arrest undocumented migrants.

The "Protecting Arizona Against Illegal Immigration Act" (HCR-2060), which is reminiscent of the controversial SB-1070 immigration law known as "Show Me Your Papers," is expected to be approved by the Republican-controlled Arizona Senate on Wednesday.

"This law is another Republican attack on our Latino community. Unfortunately, we are seeing history repeat itself," said Lydia Guzman, director of the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC).

The measure pushed by Republican lawmakers will empower local law enforcement agents to arrest undocumented migrants crossing the border from Mexico.

It will also make it a misdemeanor to present false documents to evade the federal E-Verify program, through which employers check the immigration status of job applicants.

The HCR-2060 law includes an amendment that removes immigration protections for DACA beneficiaries in the event that the federal government eliminates this program in the future.

For Guzman, this initiative shows the fury of the Republican Party following the failed attempt to revive a 1864 law in Arizona that virtually eliminated abortion.

HCR-2060 is designed to go to the ballot in November and bypass the veto of Democratic Governor Katie Hobbs, who has already vetoed similar proposals.

Arizona chambers of commerce also protested against this proposal and reminded lawmakers of the devastating effect that SB-1070 had in 2010 when this law sparked protests and an economic boycott that resulted in the cancellation of concerts and conventions.



Could we soon see the return of "show me your papers?"



"We are currently facing a campaign of misinformation about the situation at the border driven by many politicians, due to the elections, and we have to be alert to the information that voters receive," said Guzman.

Arizona has a long history of passing anti-immigrant laws. In 2006, voters approved Law 300, which denied undocumented students the ability to pay in-state tuition at public universities. Arizona also passed Proposition 200, which established that a person must provide proof of citizenship to register to vote.

"This type of proposal only legalizes racial profiling and discrimination," Guzman said, lamenting that Arizona is following in Texas's footsteps with similar laws under the guise of increasing border security.

Pro-immigrant groups are preparing to take the fight to the courts, as was done with SB-1070, which was virtually struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court. However, to date, a clause remains in effect allowing police to inquire about the immigration status of a detainee.

