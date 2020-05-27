US Actions Prompt High Risks, China's Defense Minister Warns

The U.S. has stepped up its containment policy against China since the pandemic began.

During a panel discussion parallel to the National People's Congress (ANP), China’s Defense Minister General Wei Fenghe Wednesday stated that the strategic confrontation between China and the United States has entered a period of high risk.

"The United States has stepped up its containment policy against China since the coronavirus outbreak began. The strategic confrontation between the two sides has entered a period of high risk," the People's Liberation Army (EPL) general said, adding that his country must strengthen its fighting spirit and "use this battle to promote stability."

The head of the PLA Air Force armaments division Zhu Cheng said the rivalry between China and the West is intensifying in areas related to cybernetics, space, deep water, and biology.

"I suggest speeding up the launch of innovative and revolutionary self-made technologies," Zhu said, as reported by outlet South China Morning Post.

Relations between Washington and Beijing are at their lowest point in decades. Officials in the Asian country have repeatedly warned of the risk that the two sides could become involved in an "accidental conflict" in areas of habitual tension such as the South China Sea.

Bilateral tensions over Taiwan have also increased. On Tuesday, the Defense Ministry spokesperson Wu Qian reiterated that any attempt by the island to seek independence or to resist reunification by force is bound to fail.

"The U.S. continues to interfere in China's internal affairs, which undermines the development of relations between the two countries and armies, and undermines peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait," Wu said.

"China has ​​​​​​​faced new risks and challenges in national security... hegemony and unilateralism prevail in some countries. Geopolitical risks have increased, and global security has been affected. You can say the world is not peaceful," Wu said.​​​​​​​