US: 7.7 Million Workers Dismissed In April

On Tuesday, a report released by U.S. Labor Department revealed that the country`s employers laid off 7.7 million workers in April, as the COVID-19 pandemic has forced thousands of jobs to close.

In May, the federal unemployment rate dropped for the first time since the coronavirus sent the economy into a tailspin. Nevertheless, experts remark that, as of May, the country hadn`t seen unemployment rise this sharply since 1948 when the federal government started measuring this kind of data.

It is estimated that 21 million people remain out of work in the U.S. During the first three weeks of April, nearly 17 million people had filed initial claims for unemployment insurance, a figure far more superior than the peak during the Great Recession, back in 2009.

The figures from April, according to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, also show that Nevada, Michigan, and Hawai, in this order, are the worse hit by unemployment, while Connecticut is at the bottom of the list.

Unemployment has impacted all sectors heavily—however, leisure and hospitality record most job losses.

April also meant a significant shift regarding gender statistics as the numbers show that the unemployment rate was 2.5% higher for women than men.

The U.S. government is pushing to lift most restriction measures in the states, which specialists had warned will produce a second wave of COVID-19 sooner than later in a country that has the worst-case scenario for coronavirus in Latin America.