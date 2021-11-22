US: 5 People Killed in Hit-and-Run During a Parade in Wisconsin

At least five people have died and about 40 have been injured after a vehicle plowed through a parade being held in the U.S. city of Waukesha, Wisconsin, authorities said.

At this time, we can confirm that five people have died and more than 40 are injured, the government of that city published last night in a message on its social networks.

However, these numbers may change as we gather additional information, authorities added.

The event occurred Sunday as dance groups, high school bands and politicians marched along Main Street, the town's main street outside Milwaukee, an event that had been suspended in previous editions due to the pandemic.

At around 4:40 p.m. local time, the driver of a red SUV jumped security fences and drove through the crowd, ramming into the crowd, according to local media.

Hospitals in the area reported treating dozens of patients, including many children. The motives behind the hit-and-run have yet to be clarified.

"Today, our community faced horror and tragedy in what should have been a community celebration," said the city's mayor, Shawn Reilly, who said he saw smiling children and happy parents as he marched inside the parade route before the incident.

#ImágenesFuertes ⚠️ || Captan momento en que sujeto atropella a varias personas que participaban en el #DesfileNavideño de Waukesha en #Wisconsin, #EEUU.



Más información en https://t.co/T1f9sNePDC pic.twitter.com/KmHWOhdkQ9 — Hoy Estado de México (@HoyEstado) November 22, 2021

"Captured moment when a car runs over several people participating in the #Waukesha #ChristmasParade in #Wisconsin, #USA."

"I am deeply saddened to know that so many people in our community came to a parade and ended up dealing with injuries and pain," he said.

Meanwhile, Daniel Thompson, chief of the Waukesha Police Department, said last night that one person was in custody and that no new threats against the public had been detected.

Witnesses described the driver as a man, a fact not yet confirmed by police. Thompson, however, confirmed that police had fired at the driver.

A wide stretch of Main Street remains closed while the investigation continues, according to various media.