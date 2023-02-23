US: 5 Dead in Plane Crash Heading to Ohio Plant Explosion Site

The plane was headed for Columbus International Airport in Ohio when it crashed shortly after takeoff.

Five people from the Center for Toxicology and Environmental Health (CTEH) were killed Wednesday in a plane crash in Little Rock, Arkansas.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the twin-engine Beech BE20 crashed in a wooded area shortly after takeoff from Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport in Little Rock.

The five people worked at the Center for Toxicology and Environmental Health (CTEH). The incident occurred while they were on their way to the site of a metal plant explosion in Ohio.

CTEH Senior Vice President Paul Nony regretted the incident. "We are greatly saddened to report the loss of our Little Rock colleagues," he said.

Natural resources officials in the U.S. state of Ohio said on Thursday that the Ohio train derailment had killed over 43,700 animals within a 5-mile area. — CGTN America (@cgtnamerica) February 23, 2023

Little Rock police said there were no survivors on board. The U.S. Federal Aviation Agency (FAA) is investigating the cause of the incident.

A Little Rock police spokesman said that "there was a storm front coming in at the time. I don't know if the two are related, but the winds and rain were strong for a few minutes."

An explosion Monday rocked the metal manufacturing plant I. Schumann & Co. in Bedford, Ohio. One employee was killed, and 13 others were injured following the explosion.



