UPDATE: Ukrainians Fleeing amid Escalating Conflicts

On Friday, Ukrainian President Zelensky urged Russia to stop its military operation in his country and negotiate with Ukraine over how to end the conflict.

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized "a special military operation" in Donbass. Below are the most recent developments in this conflict.

People fleeing amid escalating Ukraine-Russia conflicts. Kiev has plunged into chaos after Russian forces launched a military operation against Ukraine. Many left Kiev to seek shelter in western Ukraine, building up kilometers-long traffic jams.

"We were not able to leave, there were terrible traffic jams... We saw people walking from Kiev just along the highway, with children, animals, suitcases. Today we will sleep in the dressing room, there are no windows there," 28-year-old Iryna said.

Oksana, a 40-year-old manager, said she was hiding in an underground parking area after an air defense alarm in Kiev. "I keep my bag at the door, I'm afraid that the attack on the city will continue," she said adding that explosions were heard near her home the whole day.

Russia will send delegation to Minsk for talks with Ukraine. President Putin is ready to send a Russian delegation to Minsk for negotiations with Ukraine at the level of representatives of the Defense Ministry, the foreign ministry and the presidential administration.

Ukraine's senior defense official says Russian troops moving toward Kiev. On Friday, Ukraine's Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar aknowledged that Russian troops were fast heading toward the center of Kiev, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for negotiations with Russia over ending the military operation.

"The Russian military seized two vehicles of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, changed into the uniform of the Ukrainian military and are moving at high speed towards the center of Kiev," Maliar's posted on Facebook.

In a video message on Friday, Zelensky urged Russia to stop its military operation in his country and negotiate with Ukraine over how to end the conflict.

"Did yesterday's sanctions convince Russia? We hear in our sky and see on our earth that this is not enough," he added, referring to the additional sanctions against Russia announced by the United States and its allies.

Putin says Russia ready to hold high-level negotiations with Ukraine. President Vladimir Putin said that his country is ready to hold high-level negotiations with the Ukrainian side.

Putin made the remarks during a phone conversation with President Xi Jinping, who pointed out that China supports the Russian side in solving the issue through negotiation.

Russian Armed Forces have disabled 118 military infrastructure facilities in Ukraine. Eleven military airfields, 13 command posts and communication centers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, 14 S-300 and Osa anti-aircraft missile systems, and 36 radar stations were among the facilities put out of order, the ministry's Zvezda broadcaster reported, citing Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has instructed Russia's armed forces to "treat Ukrainian troops with respect" and create safety corridors for those servicemen who "have laid down their arms."

Feb. 24

On Thursday, 137 Ukrainian soldiers and another 316 injured on the first day of the Russian operation. A total of 11 airfields, three command posts, a Ukrainian naval base, and 18 radar stations of the S-300 and Buk-M1 air defense missile systems were destroyed.

-- U.S. President Joe Biden announced additional sanctions against Russia and the deployment of more troops to Europe as conflicts in Ukraine continue to evolve.

-- Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Putin has expressed his preparedness to engage in discussions with his Ukrainian counterpart with a focus on obtaining a guarantee of neutral status and the promise of no weapons on the Ukrainian territory.

-- Ukraine severed diplomatic relations with Russia. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky declared martial law in the country following Russia's military operation.