UPDATE: Russia's Objective Is to Denazify Ukraine: Lavrov

On Feb. 25, President Vladimir Putin ordered the deployment of a special military operation to protect the Russian-speaking population of the self-proclaimed republics of Luhansk and Donetsk. Below are the latest developments in the Russia-Ukraine conflict as they unfold.

Lavrov assures that the Russian objective is to "denazify Ukraine". On Tuesday, Foreign Affairs Minister Sergey Lavrov assured that the goal of the Russian special military operation launched in Ukraine on Feb. 25 is to "demilitarize and denazify Ukraine."

The Russian operation "is particularly relevant now that Ukraine is being drawn into the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and is receiving weapons," he said through a video that was boycotted by Western diplomats, who left the United Nations Human Rights Council room during Lavrov's intervention. Nevertheless, the Russian diplomat stressed that "the neo-Nazis took power in 2014 and this occupation must stop."

Stoltenberg reiterates that NATO will not send troops to Ukraine. The NATO Secretary Jens Stoltenberg said that his organization “is not going to be part of the conflict. NATO is not going to send troops to Ukraine or move planes into Ukrainian airspace." Simultaneosuly, however, he confirmed that NATO will offer all necessary military support.

China has announced that it opposes Western sanctions against Russia, arguing that they will create new problems, rather than solve existing issues, in light of the Ukrainian conflict.



Switzerland to follow EU packages of sanctions against Russia. On Monday, the Swiss Federal Council decided to adopt the packages of sanctions imposed by the European Union (EU) against Russia, including freezing the assets of a number of Russian individuals and companies.

The financial sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov are also to be implemented with immediate effect. The Council also decided to impose entry bans against a number of individuals "who have a connection to Switzerland and are close to the Russian president."

In line with airspace closures in other European countries, Swiss airspace will be closed to all flights from Russia and to all movements of aircraft with Russian markings from 3 p.m. on Monday, except for flights for humanitarian, medical or diplomatic purposes.