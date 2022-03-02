UPDATE: Russian Army Continues Advance Before Talks Start

On Feb. 25, President Vladimir Putin ordered the deployment of a special military operation to protect the Russian-speaking population of the self-proclaimed republics of Luhansk and Donetsk. Below are the latest developments in the Russia-Ukraine conflict as they unfold.

March 2

Russia conducts military operations in Kharkiv and Mariupol pending negotiations. Russian troops carry out military operations in the cities of Kharkov and Mariupol on Wednesday, waiting to see if a new negotiating round is confirmed for today, for which Moscow says it is ready and Ukraine does not confirm. According to the Ukrainian authorities, four people were killed and nine citizens were injured in Kharkov, where explosions were reported in the central area 1.5 kilometers from Freedom Square.

In the early morning, Russia launched airborne troops that seized the train station and the river port. Meanwhile, fighting continues between Ukrainian and Russian forces for control of Mariupol. Hours earlier, the pro-Russian separatists in Donetsk claimed to have blocked this city, on the shores of the Sea of ​​Azov, according to the militia's representative, Eduard Basurin.

Russian troops also control Kherson, a city in southern Ukraine with about 300,000 inhabitants and located on the Dnieper River and the Black Sea.

The war didn’t start on Feb 24. It started 8 yrs ago. And Russia is finishing it now after all other means have been exhausted https://t.co/n90jKbILt2 — Dmitry Polyanskiy (@Dpol_un) March 2, 2022

Number of Ukrainian refugees increases by 160,000 in the last 24 hours. The number of refugees fleeing Ukraine for neighboring countries rose further to almost 836,000 people as of March 1, according to a census by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. This is a jump of almost 160,000 people compared to the figure of 677,000 advanced on March 1 by the High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, during an emergency appeal to finance humanitarian aid for the country and the people who fled from the battles.

Russia ratifies opposition to nuclear weapons in Ukraine. On Wednesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that his country would not allow Ukraine to obtain nuclear weapons. According to the Russian diplomat, Ukraine would be following Washington's instructions and "playing the clock" in the negotiations with Russia. Lavrov also warned that a third world war would be nuclear and destructive.

Ukrainian shelling continues in Donetsk. The buildings of the Municipal Hospital No. 21, School No. 71, and the Delfin sports center were damaged during the Ukrainian army's shelling in the Kuibyshevskyi district of Donetsk, according to the city's mayor, Alexey Kulemzin. No victims were recorded.