UPDATE: Russia-Ukraine Negotiations to Proceed 'Quietly'

On Monday, Russia and Ukrainia began negotiations in Pripyat on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border. The Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei conveyed President Alexandr Lukashenko's wish that the negotiations allow finding ways to resolve "the problems".

For the Ukrainians, the talks will revolve around achieving an immediate ceasefire in the special operation that Russia launched five days ago and the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine. For the Russians, on the other hand, the central issue is to get Ukraine to adopt a neutral status with respect to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

A few hours before the start of the negotiations, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on Russian soldiers to lay down their arms and leave Ukraine. For its part, Russia affirmed that the negotiations do not imply that it stops the military operation.

The Ukrainian delegation includes Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov, the leader of the faction of the official party "Servant of the People" David Arakhamia, Presidential adviser Mykhailo Podoliak, the deputy head of the Ukrainian delegation in the Trilateral Contact Group for Peace in Donbas, Andriy Kostin, lawmaker Rustem Umerov, and Deputy Foreign Minister Mykola Tochytsky.

In the Russian delegation are Vladimir Medinski, assistant to the President of Russia, Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko, the Deputy Defense Minister, and Leonid Slutski, who is the chairman of the Lower House's International Affairs Committee. Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peksov said that he does not want to comment on the prospects of a deal at the meeting, urging everyone to let negotiators work quietly.

"Actually, I suggest that we wait for the talks. I prefer not to announce any demands of ours. The negotiations must be carried out in silence," he stressed, adding that "the only thing we regret is that the negotiations did not start a day earlier, when we had this opportunity. As you know, our delegation has been waiting there, in Belarus, for many hours. Our delegation was ready since midnight, but the opposite party arrived a short time ago."

For logistical and security reasons, the Ukrainian delegation finally arrived shortly before 12 noon local time in a Polish helicopter. The Ukrainian officials finally agreed to travel to Belarus, although not to Minsk as Russia had initially proposed, since they consider that Lukashenko is not neutral, having welcomed over 30,000 Russian soldiers and military equipment for joint exercises.