UPDATE: Russia Aims At Full Control of Donbass

On April 22, the Ukrainian conflict continues without the parties being able to agree on a definitive ceasefire. Meanwhile, in response to Western bans on displaying the letters Z and V, Russian troops have begun drawing the entire English alphabet on their vehicles. Below are the main developments of this conflict as they happen.

Russia aims at full control of Donbass. One of the tasks of the Russian Armed Forces during the ongoing second stage of the special military operation is to "establish full control over Donbass and southern Ukraine," Deputy Commander of Russia's Central Military District Rustam Minnekaev said Friday.

The control of Donbass will make it possible for Russia to create a land corridor to Crimea and influence Ukraine's vital facilities, including Black Sea ports where agricultural and metallurgical products are delivered to other countries, Minnekaev said at a defense industries meeting.

The control of Ukraine's south will open another way out to Transnistria, the major general added.

Russia assures that the situation in Mariupol has normalized. On Friday, Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson Igor Konashenkov claimed that the inhabitants of Mariupol "now have the possibility to move freely through the streets without hiding from the bombing of the Ukrainian Nazis."

"The authorities of the Donetsk People's Republic are organizing the cleaning of debris from the streets and the removal of affected Ukrainian military equipment," he pointed out, adding that Russia is currently delivering humanitarian aid to the inhabitants.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian soldiers, neo-Nazis from the Azov battalion, and foreign mercenaries "are safely blocked in the area of the Azovstal metallurgical factory," Konashenkov claims. On Thursday night, however, Ukraine's President Vladimir Zelensky said that Mariupol "continues to resist, despite everything."

Meanwhile in Donbass:



"Following official European bans on using or displaying the letters Z and V in a manner that could be construed as supportive of Russia’s operation in Ukraine, Russian troops have begun drawing the entire English alphabet on their vehicles"by @MuradGazdiev pic.twitter.com/4WqgNek8NH — Brave New World ⏳ (@ClubBayern) April 22, 2022

UN Secretary Antonio Guterres will meet President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. On April 26, he will also have a working meeting and lunch with Russian Foreign Affairs Minister Sergei Lavrov, said Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for Guterres.

Previously, on Thursday afternoon, the UN Secretary sent separate letters to the permanent missions of Russia and Ukraine to the UN, asking Putin to receive him in Moscow and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to receive him in Kiev.

"The Secretary said, at this time of great peril and consequence, he would like to discuss urgent steps to bring about peace in Ukraine and the future of multilateralism based on the Charter of the United Nations and international law," said Dujarric.

China refutes U.S. official's remarks on Ukraine issue. On Friday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian refuted a U.S. official's remarks that China should learn the right lessons from the situation in Ukraine, including that it can't separate the United States from its allies.

"China's position on the Ukraine issue is aboveboard, just, objective and beyond reproach. On the contrary, it is the U.S. side that has a poor track record on relevant issues. We advise the U.S. side to look in the mirror and properly manage its own affairs before pointing fingers at others," Zhao said, pointing out that the remarks made by U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman are entirely cliches and an old trick to smear and slander China.