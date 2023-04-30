UPDATE: President Abdo Calls Paraguayans to Attend Elections

At least 41,000 Paraguayans living abroad are summoned to vote. Of those, 7,248 Paraguayans reside in Spain.

On Sunday, over 4.7 million Paraguayans will elect president, vice president, 45 senators, 80 lawmakers, 17 governors, and 257 members of departmental boards. Below are the major events as they occur.

PRESIDENT ABDO BENITEZ ASKS CITIZENS TO GO OUT AND VOTE. "The more participation there is, the more legitimate the electoral process and the elected authorities will be," Abdo told reporters shortly after casting his ballot at a school in the city of Asuncion.

Paraguay "is internationally recognized as a country that has been building macroeconomic strength and predictability, a country with a democracy that has been consolidating... Today is further proof of everything that has been built with so much sacrifice," he added.

Abdo hopes that election day "will be a civic festival in which the Paraguayan nation and democracy win" through respect for the institutions in charge of the electoral process. "The people must come out and speak," he emphasized.

THE ELECTORAL PROCESS IN A NUTSHELL: Although 13 pairs are competing for the positions of president and vice president, voting intention polls indicate that only 2 of them have the best chances of winning.

The Colorado Party, which has governed the country for nearly seven decades, supports former Finance Minister Santiago Peña as its presidential candidate.

The National Concertation for a New Paraguay, which brings together most of the opposition forces, has Efrain Alegre as its candidate. He will try for the third time to reach the presidency.

Previously, the Superior Court of Electoral Justice (TSJE) carried out a test of the 15,380 electronic voting machines, installed in the 1,157 electoral centers enabled in 17 departments.

Voting will run from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. local time. The first official results may be known a few hours after the end of electoral day.

Since there is no second round, the winning candidate will assume the presidency on August 15, 2023 and will hold office until August 15, 2028, without the possibility of re-election.

At least 41,000 citizens living abroad are summoned to vote. Of those, 7,248 Paraguayans reside in Spain distributed in cities such as Madrid (2,792), Barcelona (1,825), Malaga (1,415), Bilbao (602), Valencia (289) and Alicante (325).