UNWTO Congratulates DR for Reaching 10 million Visitors

The Secretary General of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), Zurab Pololikashvili, today congratulated the Dominican Republic for reaching the goal of 10 million visitors this year.

Pololikashvili highlighted on his X (formerly Twitter) account the Caribbean nation's leadership in world tourism.

"Congratulations to the Dominican Republic for receiving 10 million visitors in 2023. A milestone for Dominican tourism," he wrote.

A month later, the Caribbean country was elected president of the UNWTO Regional Commission for the Americas for the period 2023-2025.

Also last September, when making a balance of his work from his headquarters in Madrid, Pololikashvili said that the crisis unleashed by Covid-19 was over and praised the way Santo Domingo handled the situation and "showed the world how to resume tourism safely."

The day before, U.S. citizen Ariana Guilak became the 10 millionth visitor to the national territory this year.

Dominican Republic is the country that has grown the most in number of visitors in the entire Caribbean region from 2019 to date, and went from 6.4 million to more than 10 million.