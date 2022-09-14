UNSG Says Large Economies Must Do More on Climate Crisis

"The G20 countries - which include the world's largest economies - are responsible for more than 80% of emissions."

The Secretary General of the United Nations (UN), Antonio Guterres, said Wednesday at a press conference that emissions must be reduced to limit the increase in global temperature to 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels.

Tackling the climate crisis requires more financial support from G20 countries, as they are the biggest emitters. "If a third of the G20 countries were under water today, which could happen tomorrow, it would be easier for them to agree to drastic emission cuts," Guterres said.

In this regard, the Secretary General referred to the difficult situation that Pakistan is going through with the floods. "What is happening in Pakistan demonstrates the utter inadequacy of the global response to the climate crisis and the betrayal and injustice at its core."

Guterres said that countries contributing the least to global warming with their emissions are the ones that are being hit the hardest by unprecedented droughts, fires and floods, issues also affecting the richest nations.

Pakistan, the Horn of Africa, the Sahel, the small islands, the least developed countries, the most vulnerable in the world, "are paying a terrible price for decades of intransigence on the part of the big emitters."

The meetings of international leaders at the General Assembly, whose 77th session started yesterday, September 13, should bring hope to the world, Guterres said.

