UNRWA Denounces Destruction of Homes in Gaza

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) denounced the destruction of more than 60 per cent of the housing fund in Gaza Strip as a result of Israeli aggression.

In addition, the organization also denounced the displacements, reporting that, more than 75% of the population of Gaza is displaced, many of them have been displaced several times.

On the other hand, Israeli bombardments have hit refugee centres, multi-family buildings, homes and even settlements of NGOs and other humanitarian groups.

"Vital infrastructure in the Gaza Strip, including those belonging to UNRWA, and buildings housing displaced families were also attacked," the organization said on platform "X".

In this regard, UNRWA recalled the 176 UN workers killed so far in the war, as well as the most recent martyrs belonging to the NGO World Central Kitchen.

"In its speed, scale and inhumane ferocity, the war in Gaza is the deadliest of conflicts - for civilians, aid workers, journalists, health workers, and for our UN colleagues. We honor all those who have been killed, and pledge to remember their commitment & sacrifice," added Antonio Guterrez, Secretary General of the United Nations.