UNICEF Demands Urgent Humanitarian Access to Gaza Strip

The humanitarian situation in that Palestinian territory is moving towards a deplorable state of irreversible -or at least very difficult- recovery, as the Tel Aviv army's attacks, are mainly concentrated in urban areas, where civilian facilities, among them schools, housing, and medical posts, are being destroyed.

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) on Wednesday demanded immediate humanitarian access to Gaza Strip to care for those affected by the Israeli bombings on that Palestinian territory.

UNICEF indicated the need to promptly assist the victims of the conflict, among them some 250,000 children who need mental health and physical protection services.

In a communique, UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore requested to make it possible that personnel and essential supplies, including fuel, medical supplies, first-aid packages, and Covid-19 vaccines, can enter the country.

The humanitarian situation in that Palestinian territory is moving towards a deplorable state of irreversible -or at least very difficult- recovery, as the Tel Aviv army's attacks, are mainly concentrated in urban areas, where civilian facilities, among them schools, housing, and medical posts, are being destroyed.

"The death toll in the Gaza strip has gone up to 227 people at least. Those numbers are based on what we know, of course. 64 children are among those who are dead. Over 1600 people have been wounded."@EugenePuryear https://t.co/h5ow9VmOl5 — BreakThrough News (@BTnewsroom) May 19, 2021

UN sources in Gaza reported that the Israeli aviation, in its more than 1,600 totally or partially attacks, has destroyed 448 buildings: 132 of them were left in ruins, and 316 were partially damaged, among them six hospitals and nine medical centers.

It is currently estimated that 52,000 Palestinians are taking refuge in UN-run schools in Gaza as an alternative to survive the most intense fights that have taken place in the last seven years.