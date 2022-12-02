UNGA to Feature Debate on Reforming Multilateralism in December

Reforming multilateralism will be debated at the United Nations Security Council (UNGA) in December, the council's president Ruchira Kamboj said on Thursday.

During a press conference on India's presidency of the council for the month of December, Kamboj said the UNGA's agenda for December includes an open debate on reorienting multilateralism and a briefing on global counter-terrorism principles.

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will preside over an open debate on Dec. 14 where member states can exchange ideas on how to "inject new life into multilateralism" and ensure they "have adequate tools to handle future challenges," said Kamboj.

Jaishankar will chair a briefing on a global counter-terrorism approach on Dec. 15, allowing the council to take stock and build on a special meeting of its Counter-Terrorism Committee in Mumbai and Delhi in October.

Currently, India is chair of the Counter-Terrorism Committee. During December, there will be two important side events, Kamboj said.

In the presence of UN Secretary Antonio Guterres, Jaishankar and other council members, a bust of Mahatma Gandhi will be unveiled on the North Lawn of the New York headquarters on Dec. 14.

Secondly, a side event will be held to launch the Group of Friends on Accountability for Crimes Against UN Peacekeepers, which will raise awareness of peacekeeper safety and security.