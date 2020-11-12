UNESCO's recognition aligns with the vast majority of the globe's respect and admiration for Cuba's medical internationalism, in stark contrast to the United States' slanderous and misleading campaigns against the brigades.

The UNESCO report "Scientific Diplomacy in Latin America and the Caribbean: Strategies, Mechanisms and Perspectives" launched during the celebration for World Science Day for Development, highlights Cuba's leadership in scientific cooperation.

The Cubaminrex site, in a report posted in Paris, France, highlights that "Cuba is one of the countries with the longest history of science and medical diplomacy in the region based on an advanced biotechnology industry and a robust health system," the report says.

The report recognizes the international prestige and political capital gained by Cuba in this field and highlights that "since 1963, the country has sent more than 400,000 medical professionals in 164 missions to countries in Africa, America, the Middle East, and Asia, in addition to providing humanitarian aid in cases of catastrophes, emergencies, and epidemics such as Ebola and more recently COVID-19."

Similarly, it points out that Cuba also participates in South-South cooperation projects in fields such as health, education and agriculture, and contributes to train human resources in Latin America and the Caribbean through international schools in various disciplines from public health to climate resilience.

La #Unesco reconoció en un informe regional divulgado hoy el papel desempeñado por #Cuba durante décadas en la colaboración médica, con más 160 países de diversos continentes beneficiados. https://t.co/1ACFLeAEAE — Siempre con Cuba (@siempreconcuba) November 12, 2020

"Unesco recognized in a regional report released today the role played by Cuba for decades in medical collaboration, with more than 160 countries from various continents benefited"

The report was presented during the Open Forum on Science in Latin America and the Caribbean (CILAC), conceived as a living space for reflection and interaction on issues related to the management of science, technology, and innovation and which will contribute to the implementation of Agenda 2030 for Sustainable Development in the region.

In a globalized context where coordination between the fields of science and foreign relations is a crucial factor in responding to present and future challenges, this report calls on the Latin American and Caribbean region to strengthen science diplomacy as an opportunity to improve international relations and adopt innovative strategies for scientific collaboration among its countries and with the rest of the world.