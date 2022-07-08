UNESCO: 84 Million Children May Be Out of School by 2030

According to the agency, only one in six countries will achieve the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) concerning universal access to quality education by the end of this decade.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) said Thursday that some 84 million children and young people will continue to be out of school by 2030 if immediate measures are not taken to avoid it.

According to the agency, only one in six countries will achieve the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) concerning universal access to quality education by the end of this decade.

With data from 90 percent of its member states, the UN agency projected an increase in the percentage of students with basic reading skills at the end of elementary school, which would rise from 51 percent in 2015 to 67 percent in 2030, the agency indicated.

84 million children at risk of still being out of school by 2030 — UNESCO report https://t.co/kxlTAWp2oC — Modern Ghana (@modernghanaweb) July 7, 2022

On the other hand, the report recalled that, as one of the goals of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, member countries committed to achieve a secondary education level for all, however the implementation of this goal will only be fulfilled in at least 15 percent of member states.

In view of the situation, UNESCO's director general, Audrey Azoulay, referred to school closures before COVID-19, noting that learning will also have a serious impact on the economy.

"There is a funding crisis in which 40 percent of low- and middle-income countries reduced their spending on education during the pandemic; the average reduction was 13.5 percent, but so far budgets have not returned to their 2019 levels," the official specified.