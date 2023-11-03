UNECA: Global Warming Threatens Africa’s Development

The situation deprives countries of the resources needed to finance development, safeguard development achievements and implement the Sustainable Development Goals.

On Thursday, the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) warned that, despite its limited contribution to climate change, the African continent is significantly affected by global warming.

According to official UNECA data, 17 of the 20 countries most threatened by climate change are currently in Africa, impacting between 2 and 9% of national budgets across the continent.

In the statement, UNECA also said that due to climate change-related challenges, African countries have to redirect a growing portion of their public finances toward mitigation efforts and the protection of their populations.

It noted that the situation deprived countries of the resources needed to finance development, safeguard development achievements and implement the Sustainable Development Goals.

La Comisión Económica para África de las Naciones Unidas (Uneca) advirtió hoy de que 17 de los 20 países más "amenazados" por la crisis climática están en este continente, lo que subraya la necesidad de desarrollar nuevos modelos de desarrollo capaces de adaptarse a los cambios. pic.twitter.com/K60GXC7DnX — EFE África (@EFEafrica) November 2, 2023

The tweet reads, "The United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) today warned that 17 of the 20 countries most "threatened" by the climate crisis are in Africa, underscoring the need to develop new development models capable of adapting to the changes."

Climate change-related constraints underscore Africa's crucial need to develop innovative growth models capable of preserving and improving the well-being of its populations, while adapting to climate change and contributing to its slowdown, UNECA said.

The UNECA Offices for North and West Africa convened an expert group meeting held under the theme "Transition to Renewable Resources for Energy and Food Security in North and West Africa" on Wednesday in the Ghanian capital of Accra.

"Food insecurity is unfortunately a structural challenge in Africa, affecting 20 percent of the continent's population compared to the global rate of 9.8 percent," Ngone Diop, director of the UNECA office for West Africa, said in an official statement.

Furthermore, Diop emphasized in the need of nincreasing agricultural and cereal productivity, mobilizing more domestic resources, and expediting the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement, which serves as the continent's cornerstone for poverty reduction and the acceleration of structural transformation.

Experts, researchers, development practitioners, and representatives from 22 North and West African countries attended the meeting and discussed critical issues.

The issues include the impact of climate change and its implications for economic and social development strategies, as well as energy security and climate change challenges, with particular emphasis on the pivotal role of renewable energy in meeting the needs of the population.