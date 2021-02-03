UNDOC: Child Victims of Human Trafficking Tripled in 15 Years

The organization estimates that overall, "50 percent of detected victims were trafficked for sexual exploitation, 38 percent were exploited for forced labor, six percent were subjected to forced criminal activity, while one percent were coerced into begging and smaller numbers into forced marriages, organ removal, and other purposes."

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) denounced on Tuesday that the number of children among victims of human trafficking has tripled in the last 15 years.

According to the UNODC, at least 50,000 victims were identified and reported in 148 countries in 2018 alone. Also, the share of detected victims trafficked for forced labor has steadily increased for more than a decade, the UNODC latest report reveals.

The 2020 UNODC Global Report on Trafficking in Persons is out! Learn about:

•the victims

•the traffickers

•the forms of trafficking

•how technology �� is changing human trafficking

•the #COVID19 impact #EndHumanTrafficking

��https://t.co/1tKVrcbwFW pic.twitter.com/j9CO3GwBaa — UN Office on Drugs & Crime (@UNODC) February 2, 2021

"Millions of women, children, and men worldwide are out of work, out of school, and without social support in the continuing COVID-19 crisis, leaving them at greater risk of human trafficking. We need targeted action to stop criminal traffickers from taking advantage of the pandemic to exploit the vulnerable," the UNODC Executive Director Ghada Waly explained.

The organization estimates that overall, "50 percent of detected victims were trafficked for sexual exploitation, 38 percent were exploited for forced labor, six percent were subjected to forced criminal activity, while one percent were coerced into begging and smaller numbers into forced marriages, organ removal, and other purposes."

The study shows 534 different trafficking flows worldwide. However, the study notices that most victims are rescued within their country of origin.