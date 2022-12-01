UNAIDS Calls for Equality to End AIDS

On World AIDS Day 2022, UNAIDS called on the international community to urgently end the inequalities that "perpetuate the AIDS pandemic."

According to the United Nations (UN) program, it is possible to tackle this threat by joining the efforts of "all of us to work for the proven practical actions needed to address inequalities and help end AIDS."

UNAIDS is calling for action through its slogan "Equalize," as the lives of millions of people are at risk with the delay in progress against HIV over the last two years.

In this regard, the program said that in this period marked by reduced resources due to the COVID-19 pandemic along with other global crises have been detrimental to progress against the HIV pandemic.

"Four decades into the HIV response, inequities still persist in the most basic services, such as testing, treatment and condoms, and even more in new technologies," UNAIDS said.

Living with HIV is not a reason to stop loving.



People living with HIV who are on effective treatment and have an undetectable level of HIV in their blood can’t transmit HIV sexually.



"We have only eight years left to reach the 2030 goal of ending AIDS as a global health threat. Economic, social, cultural, and legal inequalities must be urgently addressed," the entity added, noting the role that "global leaders" must play in this regard through "bold and responsible leadership."

UNAIDS Executive Director Winnie Byanyima said in the name of collective health, "We can end AIDS if we end the inequalities that perpetuate it. This World AIDS Day, we need everyone to get involved in sharing the message that we will all benefit when we address inequalities."

For his part, the director of the UNAIDS office in New York, César Núñez, warned that HIV is not over and that the response to it is in jeopardy with the drop in investment in prevention and care programs following the COVID-19 pandemic.

"AIDS exists today, and we can do something about it. We need leadership and political commitment," said Núñez, highlighting the need for budgets, money, prevention through education, availability of services for key populations, and efficient allocation of available resources.

