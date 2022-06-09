UN Warns of Global Consequences From Ukraine Conflict

Antonio Guterres, UN Secretary-General, warned Wednesday that the current armed conflict in Ukrainian territory might lead to global social and economic chaos. Guterres urged to take actions to stabilize sectors that have been affected already.

During the second report by the Global Crisis Response Group on Food, Energy, and Finance over the Ukraine conflict, the UN chief said that the three-month-old conflict is about to unleash "an unprecedented wave of hunger and destitution, leaving social and economic chaos in its wake."

"Today's report makes clear that the war's impact on food security, energy, and finance is systemic, severe, and speeding up. It is amplifying the consequences of the many other crises the world faces: climate, COVID-19, and the severe global inequalities in the resources available for the recovery from the pandemic," Guterres said.

The UN official said that as long as vulnerable people and vulnerable states are being affected by this crisis, there will be no country or community which will not be affected by this cost-of-living crisis. The sharp in food prices is currently affecting most the countries with a devastating impact on billions of people in Asia and South America. "This year's food crisis is about lack of access. Next years could be about lack of food," he added.

The war in Ukraine has pushed the world towards the worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation.



He highlighted the fact that energy prices have reached their records, causing blackouts and fuel shortages in all parts of the world, affecting mainly Africa. Economic pressure is hitting hard in many developing countries, threatening a collapse in the economy because of debts, the COVID-19 pandemic, inequality in the recovery, and the climate crisis.

Guterres urged a peaceful solution to the conflict between Ukraine and Russia within the framework of international law and the UN Charter.

In the meantime, he urged the nations to take urgent measures to bring stability to global food and energy markets and make resources available immediately to help the poorest countries and communities.

"The message of today's report is clear and insistent: we must act now to save lives and livelihoods over the next months and years. It will take global action to fix this global crisis. We need to start today," said the UN top official.