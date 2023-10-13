UN Warns of Extreme Danger in Relocating Gaza Residents

The Israeli military has ordered the Palestinians in Gaza City and its surroundings to move to the south of the territory.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres warned on Friday that the relocation of Gaza residents from the north to the south as ordered by the Israeli military is extremely dangerous.

"Moving more than 1 million people across a densely populated war zone to a place with no food, water, or accommodation, when the entire territory is under siege, is extremely dangerous - and in some cases, simply not possible," Guterres said.

After seven days of Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, the Israeli army has ordered Palestinians in and around Gaza City to move to the south of the territory.

Hospitals in the south of Gaza are already at capacity and will not be able to accept thousands of new patients from the north. The health system is on the brink of collapse.

Morgues are overflowing; 11 healthcare staff have been killed while on duty; and there have been 34 attacks on health facilities in the past few days, said the Secretary General.

Israel told the United Nations to evacuate 1.1 million residents in north Gaza within 24 hours, in the strongest sign yet that a ground offensive is imminent. A spokesman for the UN secretary-general said such a move was "impossible." https://t.co/UwbzA5QI1z pic.twitter.com/oBBHHNhyZQ — CNBC (@CNBC) October 13, 2023

The entire territory of Gaza faces a water crisis as infrastructure has been damaged and there is no electricity to power pumps and desalination plants, Guterres noted.

The new escalation erupted on Saturday with Hamas attacks on Israel, followed by intense Israeli bombardment of Gaza that has already killed 1,900 people and injured thousands.

Guterres called for immediate humanitarian access throughout Gaza so that fuel, food and water can be provided to people in need. He called for respect for international humanitarian law and human rights law, and for the protection of civilians. He also called for the immediate release of hostages in Gaza.

"It is imperative that all parties - and those with influence over them - do everything possible to achieve these steps," said Guterres.

The UN chief also warned against hate speech stoked by the conflict across the Middle East and around the world.

"Dehumanizing language that incites violence is never acceptable. I call on all leaders to speak out against anti-Semitism, anti-Muslim bigotry and hate speech of all kinds. It is time for the international community to come together to protect civilians and find a lasting solution to this endless cycle of death and destruction," he said.