UN Urges Countries To Cooperate in the Fight Against COVID-19

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Monday adopted a resolution, voted for by an overwhelming majority of 169 countries, to encourage cooperation in response to COVID-19

"The resolution identifies international cooperation, multilateralism, and solidarity as the only way for the world to effectively respond to global crises such as COVID-19," China’s Foreign Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin commented.

The UNGA resolution urges member states to promote inclusion and unity, take strong action against racism, xenophobia, hate speech, violence, and discrimination.

It also requests governments to refrain from promulgating any unilateral economic, financial, or trade measures not in accordance with international law and the UN Charter.

Wang said that the United States frequently withdrew from international organizations and treaties, and used the epidemic situation to blame other countries, while deliberately undermining the international community's efforts to unite against the epidemic.

"This is totally unpopular. The U.S. has stood in opposition to the international community," he said.

"We hope the United States... correct its erroneous practices of spreading rumors and smearing," the Chinese diplomatic added, stressing that the U.S. should stop unilateral sanctions that violate basic norms governing international relations.