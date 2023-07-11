UN: “Serious Breakthrough” Needed to End Conflict in Yemen

"...the situation on the ground in Yemen remains fragile and challenging..."

On Monday, UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg called on the warring parties in Yemen to make efforts for a "serious breakthrough" in the ongoing talks to end the conflict in the country.

According to Grundberg, the period of relative calm has opened the door for serious discussions with Yemeni actors on the way forward toward ending the conflict, noting that to sustainably end the war, the ongoing talks "have to reach a serious breakthrough."

Grundberg also said that the situation on the ground in Yemen remains fragile and challenging, adding that "we cannot afford to seek a seasonal peace."

"The UN-mediated process will be led and owned by Yemenis, and will involve and reflect the priorities of a plurality of Yemenis, including women and men from across Yemen's governorates," Grundberg said.

H.E. Alsaadi at the UNSC briefing on #Yemen:

"The GoY renews its commitment to ending the conflict through peaceful means, and welcomes all efforts and initiatives aimed at achieving a comprehensive and sustainable peace based on the agreed references pic.twitter.com/tjRXsRuG3j — Yemen Mission to UN (@YemenMissionNY) July 11, 2023

At a Security Council meeting, Grundberg said that, despite the expiry of the truce, Yemen and its people continue to feel the benefits from the longest period of relative calm since the beginning of the conflict.

Grundberg also stated that both sides need to immediately stop military provocations, prepare for and agree to a sustainable nationwide ceasefire, immediately de-escalate economically and address near- and longer-term economic priorities.

Furthermore, he also urged the parties to make progress on agreeing to a clear path to restarting an intra-Yemeni political process under UN auspices.

Since the Houthi militia took control of several northern cities and ousted the Yemeni government from the capital Sanaa in 2014, Yemen has been locked in a military conflict.

On April 2, 2022, the Yemeni government and the Houthi militia agreed upon a two-month truce brokered by the United Nations, which was later renewed twice through Oct.

However, both sides have failed to reach an agreement on further extension.