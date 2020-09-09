UN: Sep. 9 - International Day to Protect Education From Attack

The UN denounces that despite the diplomatic efforts to protect education worldwide, over 22.000 students and educators were attacked in the past 5 years.

The United Nations (UN) marked for the first time on Wednesday the International Day to Protect Education from Attacks, as bombings against educational centers have increased. Hence, it is urgent to protect the lives of thousands of teachers and students.

"In proclaiming the International Day to Protect Education from Attack to be celebrated for the first time in 2020, the UN is sending a clear message regarding the importance of safeguarding schools as places of protection and safety for students and educators and the need to keep education at the top of the public agenda," the organization said in a statement.

The Day is a framework to call the attention on the more than 75 million 3-to-18-year-olds living in 35 crisis-affected countries; a situation worsened amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

School closures have left 90percent of the world's student population exposed to the challenges of distance learning, which cannot be guaranteed in most conflict-affected countries.

More than 22,000 students & educators were attacked in the past 5 years.



Schools & universities should always be safe havens - never targets.



Under the International humanitarian law, schools and hospitals are protected civilians objects. Since direct physical attacks and the closure of these institutions as a result of direct threats have since 2011 been added as triggers for inclusion on the list of the Secretary-General, attacking any of these institutions is considered a grave violation against children in armed conflict.

In May 2015, the UN issued the Safe Schools Declaration, an inter-governmental political agreement to protect education from attacks and restricts the use of fo schools and universities for military purposes.

As of May 2019, this declaration had been endorsed by 87 States, including 12 countries on the children and armed conflict agenda, including Afghanistan; Central African Republic; the Democratic Republic of the Congo; Iraq; Lebanon; Mali; Nigeria; State of Palestine; Somalia; South Sudan; Sudan and Yemen.

However, the UN denounces that despite the diplomatic efforts to protect education worldwide, over 22.000 students and educators were attacked in the past five years.